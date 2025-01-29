Iraq’s Nineveh political decisions under “external influence”

Shafaq News/ Political entities from outside Nineveh are exerting control over the province’s administrative and political decisions, warned Nineveh Provincial Council member Ahmed Dubardani on Wednesday.

Dubardani told Shafaq News, “Several influential forces in Baghdad and beyond Nineveh are now dictating the province’s political and administrative affairs.”

Dubardani, also a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), accused these external forces of using political incentives and alliances with local figures to secure their influence, particularly during elections.

In October, Nineveh MP Luqman al-Rashidi voiced similar concerns, stating that outside interference had paralyzed the Nineveh Provincial Council. “Political interventions by external entities were the primary cause of the crisis that disrupted the Council’s work for months,” al-Rashidi told Shafaq News. “Without this interference, the disputes and deadlock would not have occurred.”

He urged council members to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation to restore the Council’s effectiveness.

Notably, after nearly three months of political deadlock, the Council reconvened on October 8, following contentious disputes over administrative unit appointments.

The crisis erupted after the Future Nineveh Bloc pushed to replace and appoint leaders of 20 administrative units across the province, prompting a boycott by the United Nineveh and KDP blocs.

Despite both blocs ending their boycott and attending the session, sources confirmed that deep political disagreements remain unresolved regarding the appointments.

A total of 26 out of 29 council members attended the session, while three members were absent.