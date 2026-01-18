Iraq's Nineveh extends nomination period for Deputy Governor posts

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Eleven candidates have applied for the post of first deputy governor in Nineveh Province, while 32 candidates submitted applications to compete for the position of second deputy governor, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, the Provincial Council decided to extend the nomination period until the end of official working hours on January 20, after one political bloc failed to reach a final agreement on its nominee.

Both the first and second deputy governor posts became vacant after their holders won seats in the recent parliamentary elections, prompting a new round of competition for the province’s senior executive positions.

The position of Mosul Qaimaqam (district head) has not yet been settled, the source added, noting that no new names have been formally put forward. He explained that names currently circulating remain unofficial, with the possibility that candidates could be approved during the upcoming session designated to select the first and second deputy governors.