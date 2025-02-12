Iraq’s Najaf hosts 4th International Book Fair

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi city of Najaf opened its Fourth International Book Fair.

Ahmed Al-Fatlawi, spokesperson for the Najaf local government, told Shafaq News that the fair features 200 publishing, including publishers from 20 Arab and foreign countries.

“The fair is a literary, scientific, political, and media event, offering authors and researchers access to rare and valuable books essential to their work,” Al-Fatlawi said.

He further stressed that the Najaf local government is committed to hosting cultural exhibitions and festivals, having organized over 25 such events in recent months to solidify the city’s status as a center for knowledge and intellectual thought.

The 10-day event provides a platform for those interested in literature, philosophy, and history, reinforcing Najaf’s reputation as a cradle of learning and enlightenment.