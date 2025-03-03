Iraq’s Meteorological Authority dismisses severe flooding claims

Shafaq News/ Rainfall levels are expected to range between 30mm and 50mm, Iraq’s Meteorological and Seismological Authority revealed on Monday, dismissing claims of imminent severe flooding.

The authority’s media director Amer Al-Jaberi told Shafaq News, “Reports of extreme rainfall and severe flooding are exaggerated and unrealistic,” urging the public to rely on official meteorological updates rather than unverified online reports. He further pointed out that light rain will begin on Tuesday, intensifying midweek across central, western, and southern regions, as well as parts of northern Iraq.

Recalling past urban flooding in Baghdad, he noted, “A few years ago, just 23mm of rainfall caused flooding in several areas—if 90mm were expected, the impact would be far worse.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Meteorological Forecasting Department announced the arrival of a springtime rainy system expected to last for five days, with a possible extension.