Iraq’s Kirkuk Initiative: Arabs to unite under single list for elections

Shafaq News/ Arab political forces in Kirkuk should engage in comprehensive dialogue and form a unified electoral list ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections in November 2025, a local lawmaker said.

MP Wasfi al-Asi told Shafaq News that his initiative comes in response to the demands of the Arabs in Kirkuk, noting he repeatedly urged Arab forces to unite under one list and announced his readiness to relinquish any personal position.

"Uniting Arabs under a single list would contribute to achieving strong and unexpected results," he said, stressing that rallying around a joint project would enable Arabs to secure the highest share of votes and seats in the provincial council.

Kirkuk, an oil-rich and ethnically diverse province in northern Iraq, has long been a focal point of political contention. The province is home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, and other minorities, and its governance has been a subject of dispute between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission, about 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the next parliamentary elections.