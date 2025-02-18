Iraq’s Kirkuk Council resumes after months, appoints new district directors

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Kirkuk Provincial Council voted to appoint directors for four districts in its first session after months of suspension.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the council voted to appoint Ahmed Saleh Matar as director of Al-Zab district, Rabah Hussein Shihab as director of Al-Multaqa, Bishdar Suleiman Arab as director of Sargaran, and Mohammed Ibrahim Asaad as director of Al-Riyadh.

Earlier today, the Kirkuk Council held a session with all nine members following the return of Zaher Al-Abidi from the Arab component. "The council held its regular session after more than three months of suspension due to Al-Abidi's boycott. With his return, the quorum was met, and the session was officially convened,” a source in Kirkuk told Shafaq News.

Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez and the other members reportedly attended the session after part of the Kirkuk formation agreement was implemented, including the transfer of the Kirkuk Agriculture Directorate to the Arab component, along with several other government sites.