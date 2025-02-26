Iraq’s Judiciary denies arrest warrants against foreign leaders

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council refuted claims of arrest warrants issued by Iraqi courts against Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, US President Donald Trump, and US Congressman Joe Wilson.

Earlier, social media accounts circulated alleged arrest warrants and attributed them to Iraqi investigative courts.

“These warrants were fabricated and entirely false," the council said, announcing that legal measures would be taken against those responsible.

The purported warrant against Trump is linked to the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, charging him with premeditated murder. The one against Ahmed al-Sharaa is due to his past affiliations and activities, including his involvement with terrorist organizations in Iraq. Meanwhile, Congressman Joe Wilson's sharp criticism of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, which he deemed "unconstitutional" and accused of serving Iranian interests, has led to his warrant.