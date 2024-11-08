Iraq's Interior Ministry inaugurates National Card System in Jordan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari inaugurated the National Card system at the Iraqi Embassy in Amman, Jordan, in an official ceremony following his arrival in the capital.

Speaking at the event, al-Shammari emphasized that “the Ministry launched a major campaign to enhance services for Iraqi citizens.”

"Today, in our second homeland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, we celebrate the opening of the National Card issuance center, which will ease the burden on our citizens by eliminating the need to travel for this important document for themselves and their families,” he said.

Al-Shammari further affirmed that this initiative "will also streamline all other transactions they need, right where they are."