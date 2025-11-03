Iraq's Diyala completes election preparations, rules out curfew

Shafaq News – Diyala

All preparations for Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections have been completed in Diyala, local authorities confirmed on Monday, ruling out a curfew on polling day.

In a press conference, Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Diyala Office Director Ali Karim said technical and logistical arrangements for both general and special voting are finalized, adding that dozens of campaign violations were recorded, with penalties already issued.

Brigadier General Haitham al-Shammari, spokesperson for the Diyala Police Command, explained that security forces have completed deployment plans. Troops will form three security rings around polling centers—the army on the outer perimeter, joint operations and local police in the middle, and facility-protection units inside.

Diyala, bordering Iran in eastern Iraq, holds 14 parliamentary seats, four reserved for women, and has a mixed population of Sunni and Shiite Arabs alongside Kurds. IHEC data shows over one million registered voters in the province.

Nationwide, around 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote across 18 districts in the elections, though seven million may be unable to participate due to unrenewed biometric cards, according to election officials.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know