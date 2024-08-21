Iraq's Dhi Qar Court sentences municipal officials for corruption in landmark case

Shafaq News/ A Dhi Qar Integrity Misdemeanor Court has handed down multiple criminal sentences against government employees, including two municipal directors, a security source told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The source said that the court issued prison sentences for eight government officials. Among them were two individuals who served as municipal directors in the Governorate, one of whom is now retired. The remaining six are currently employed in the Governorate's administration.

"The court's rulings included sentences ranging from four months to a full year," the source stated. The convictions were based on charges of public fund misappropriation, with the decisions issued under Article 331 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

Iraq is grappling with a deep-rooted corruption crisis in the private sector that has siphoned off billions of dollars from its state coffers over the past two decades.