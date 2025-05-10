Iraq's CF to discuss Iran visit, Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, will hold a key meeting on May 12, a source within the alliance told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The Framework will address several issues, most notably the results of the delegation’s visit to Tehran and the topics discussed with Iranian officials, including preliminary understandings between both sides, the source said.

The meeting will also focus on outlining Iraq’s official position paper for the Arab summit. Regarding the participation in the summit, the source confirmed that all 22 Arab League member states are expected to attend at a high level, including Syria, adding that the presence of the head of Syria’s interim administration would serve as a gateway to legitimizing its role at the summit.

Among the key proposals under discussion are calls for dialogue with Arab, Western, and US counterparts on restructuring the Palestinian situation in line with UN resolutions, and affirming collective Arab support for Palestine. The draft also includes “demands for unrestricted humanitarian aid access and potential recourse to the UN Security Council if Israel does not comply,” the source revealed.

The agenda will also include proposals to boost regional economic cooperation and human development, along with a plan by Ammar Al-Hakim (the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement [Al-Hikma]) to establish an Iraq-based international body for counterterrorism coordination.

Earlier today, government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi told Shafaq News that recent reports claiming some Arab states had declined to attend the Baghdad summit were unfounded.