Iraq’s CF: Forming largest bloc does not require al-Sudani alliance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is preparing to declare itself the largest bloc in Iraq’s new parliament, potentially sidelining Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s coalition despite its lead in the national vote.

Mukhtar al-Moussawi, a senior Badr Organization official and CF leader, told Shafaq News on Thursday that affiliated parties had won enough seats to control the legislative majority and select the next prime minister. He added that forming the largest bloc does not require an alliance with al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) coalition.

Speaking to our agency, a political source confirmed that CF leaders have already launched internal talks to shape the next government. While several CF parties secured top results, the source stressed that unity within the bloc remains critical. “The prime minister won’t be chosen solely by seat numbers,” he said, noting that experience, consensus, and international backing will all influence the final choice.

The country concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on Tuesday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting voter turnout above 56%. According to the final tallies, al-Sudani’s bloc led in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, securing 45 seats.

Within the CF alliance, Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun) won 30 seats, Sadiqoon under Qais al-Khazali claimed 26, Badr headed by Hadi al-Amiri took 19, and the National State Forces (Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah) led by Ammar al-Hakim earned 18.

Following constitutional procedures, IHEC will submit the certified results to the Federal Supreme Court. Once approved, the parliament must elect a president, who will then nominate a prime minister-designate, paving the way for the next government.

Iraq’s political system is built on power-sharing, with the prime minister drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.

