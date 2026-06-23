Iraq’s Al-Watan Party chief jailed over $26M fraud scheme

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has sentenced Yazan Mishaan al-Jubouri, secretary-general of the Homeland (al-Watan) Party, to five years of severe imprisonment for fraud and deception, the Federal Integrity Commission announced on Tuesday.

According to the commission, the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court issued the verdict under Article 456 of the Penal Code after finding that al-Jubouri had falsely claimed to be an adviser to the prime minister and promised to arrange a meeting with him and secure favors for a complainant.

He reportedly used a fugitive suspect who served as the authorized manager of one of the complainant's companies to withdraw 41 billion Iraqi dinars (about $26.1M) and hand over the funds through fraudulent means.

Al-Jubouri was arrested in February 2026 during a raid on his home under a warrant issued by an investigative judge at the Baghdad Al-Karkh Court, according to his father, politician Mishaan al-Jubouri. Earlier court documents accused him of impersonating a public official and exercising official duties without legal authority for financial gain.