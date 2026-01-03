Iraq's Al-Sadr on Maduro arrest: Corrupt leaders will face same fate

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Saturday described the US arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a “heavenly message” to corrupt leaders.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were arrested during overnight strikes on Caracas, are facing narco-terrorism charges in New York.

In a post on X, Al-Sadr framed the operation as an example of globalization serving what he called “global arrogance,” a term he frequently uses to describe US dominance, while also suggesting it demonstrated how quickly regimes can collapse when leaders abandon their people.

He acknowledged, however, that the operation could violate international law and send a message to global institutions, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, that such norms can be bypassed.