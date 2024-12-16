Iraq’s Al-Nasr launches Al-Rafidain Initiative to support Syria, bolstering Iraq as an “active center of peace”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announced the launch of the "Al-Rafidain Initiative" to support Syria in humanitarian and political areas.

The alliance stated that the humanitarian initiative includes the "Al-Rafidain Relief Initiative," which will send essential supplies to the Syrian people, such as heating fuel, medicines, and food.

Regarding the political initiative, the alliance explained that it aims to create an economic and political framework supporting Syria's peaceful democratic transition while enhancing its unity and stability. “The Al-Rafidain Political Initiative also seeks to boost regional security through cooperation with Iraq’s neighbors, as well as Egypt and the UAE,” it added.

Al-Nasr stressed that “Iraq, with its strategic position and importance, must take a positive initiative in regional affairs,” noting that "indifference invites other powers to fill the void."

"The initiative aligns with Iraq's commitments to regional countries, as well as its humanitarian values and principles of mutual cooperation."

The alliance affirmed that “positive initiatives foster peace, enhance understanding among nations, and counter malicious agendas, while also strengthening Iraq's regional and international standing as an active center of stability and peace.”