Iraq opens Asian–African Council: Palestine on focus

Shafaq News – Beirut

Iraq’s First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi chaired the inaugural session of the Asian–African Parliamentary Council in Beirut on Monday, describing the situation in Palestine as “a disgrace” on the conscience of civilized nations.

Addressing the session in the Lebanese Parliament, with the participation of parliamentary leaders from Arab, Asian, and African countries, as well as delegations from regional and international organizations, al-Mandalawi presented the council as a revival project to restore Asia and Africa’s role in global decision-making, stressing principles of parliamentary solidarity, economic justice, collective security, and human rights.

He also urged the creation of a solidarity network, placing Palestine and the right of its people to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital at the forefront.

“What is happening in Palestine — killings, destruction, and starvation — is a disgrace on the conscience of humanity and the so-called civilized world,” he added, referring to the Israeli war that has killed more than 63,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, since October 7.