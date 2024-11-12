Iraq’s Al-Araji reaffirms country's opposition to using its airspace for regional attacks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji announced the conclusion of his official visit to Tehran, describing the meetings as “productive,” and reiterating Iraq's stance against the use of its land and airspace for strikes on neighboring countries.

“We concluded our official visit to Tehran, holding productive meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran'sSupremeNational Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, and Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani,” al-Araji wrote on X.

He highlighted the ongoing Israeli war, which has caused over 3,000 deaths in Lebanon and more than 43,000 in Gaza, stressing "the need for coordinated efforts to intensify international pressure to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon, reduce tensions, and prevent further escalation for global stability."

"We emphasized the need to secure borders, prevent smuggling, and fight drug cartels, while reaffirming Iraq's firm and principled stance against allowing its land or airspace to be used for attacks on neighboring countries or the region,” Al-Araji continued, referring to Israel's recent use of Iraqi airspace in its assault on Iran.

Al-Araji's Sunday visit to Tehran followed nearly a month after an Israeli attack on Iran, carried out through airspace opened by the United States in Iraq, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers. Araghchi stated, at the time, "The presence of the US military in the region is a reality," adding that “the Israeli occupation jets carried out the recent attack against Iran through the airspace opened up by the US."

