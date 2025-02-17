Iraq reports +18,000 overflights in January

Shafaq News/ 18,001 civilian overflights were recorded in Iraqi airspace in January 2025, according to data from the General Company for Airports and Air Navigation (GCANS), Iraq’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said total air traffic in Iraq during the month, in addition to overflights, included 792 domestic flights, 7,868 international flights, "reflecting growing aviation activity in the country.”

For his part, the Director General the GCANS, Abbas Sabah Al-Baydani, said Baghdad International Airport (ORBI) accounted for 41% of total air traffic, followed by Erbil International Airport (ORER) with 26% and Najaf International Airport (ORNI) with 19%. The remaining traffic was distributed among Basra, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Kirkuk airports.

“Baghdad International Airport has an annual passenger capacity of 7.5 million, while both Erbil and Najaf airports can handle up to 3 million passengers each, underscoring the critical role of these airports in supporting Iraq’s aviation sector and enhancing regional and international travel,” he noted.