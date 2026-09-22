Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Aboudi on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing weapons under state control during talks with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin in Baghdad.

Al-Aboudi also stressed the government’s commitment to its broader program, including combating corruption, attracting investment, strengthening the economy and pursuing comprehensive reforms.

Fagin voiced US support for the government program and Washington’s interest in expanding trade and economic relations with Iraq to advance mutual interests and sustainable peace in the region.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

The meeting follows Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s pledge to complete the disarmament of armed factions by June 30, 2027. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he outlined an initial 90-day phase during which the factions would “refrain from attacks” and US forces “would not strike them.”

Washington has repeatedly backed Baghdad’s efforts to disarm armed factions and transfer their weapons to the central government, tying deeper economic and defense cooperation to measurable progress.

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September 30 deadline