Iraq releases 1,750 Prisoners in April

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Justice Ministry announced the release of 1,750 prisoners during April, most of whom were granted freedom under the General Amnesty Law.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that 289 prisoners were released either after completing their sentences or following cassation rulings, while 1,461 others were freed under the provisions of the Law.

The ministry also highlighted that the Reform Directorate is diligently overseeing the release process to ensure all legal requirements are met, reaffirming its commitment to “justice and the proper execution” of its responsibilities under established legal guidelines.