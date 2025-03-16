Iraq ranks 37th globally for pollution in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 37th globally and 6th among Arab countries in the 2025 Pollution Index, according to a report by Numbeo.

According to statistics, Iraq scored 71.5 out of 100, placing it 37th among 113 listed countries and 6th in the Arab world in terms of pollution levels.

Among Arab nations, Lebanon recorded the highest pollution level with a score of 89.4, followed by Egypt (82.7), Jordan (77.1), Syria (74.9), and Bahrain (71.6), slightly ahead of Iraq.

Globally, Cameroon topped the list of the most polluted countries with a score of 93.7, followed by Myanmar (89.8), Lebanon (89.4), Nigeria (87.9), and Mongolia (87.4). At the other end of the spectrum, Finland and Iceland ranked as the least polluted countries, scoring 11.8 and 16 points, respectively.

To see the full ranking list: here.