Iraq provides key requirements for October Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi government announced that it has provided all the requirements for the legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), scheduled for October.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's media office said that PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Head of the Electoral Administration at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Amer Musa Al-Husseini. Both sides discussed the commission's preparations for the legislative elections in the KRI, emphasizing that "having a professional and impartial commission is crucial for ensuring the electoral process's integrity, which is a fundamental pillar of the democratic system."

On June 26, KRI President Nechirvan Barzani decreed that the Kurdistan parliamentary elections will be held on October 20, 2024.

The elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were delayed due to a Federal Supreme Court ruling that canceled 11 seats reserved for minorities and changed the electoral system.

This ruling led the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to boycott the elections initially. However, a later court decision in May restored five minority seats, easing tensions and securing the KDP's participation. The October elections will see 100 new lawmakers elected from four constituencies in Iraqi Kurdistan.