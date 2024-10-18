Iraq postpones 48th Baghdad International Fair amid “Zionist entity” attacks on Lebanon and Palestine

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Salman Al-Ghurairi announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has approved the postponement of the 48th Baghdad International Fair until February 2025.

The ministry stated, “The request to postpone the fair was due to the regional conditions resulting from the attacks by the Zionist entity on Lebanon, Palestine, and their people.”

“The Baghdad International Fair is of great importance as it serves as Iraq's economic gateway to attract countries and companies to showcase their products, understand the needs of the Iraqi market, and establish partnerships with Iraqi sectors for investment projects in various fields,” it added.

The ministry further noted, “Through the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, the ministry will announce the exact date for the 48th session once it is confirmed and all preparations are complete.”