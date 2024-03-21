Iraq opens new consulate general in China's Guangzhou

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Consulate General in Guangzhou, the largest city of Guangdong province in southern China China, was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Wu Xi, Deputy Governor of Guangdong Province, Lin Taoa, and the Iraqi Ambassador to China Shorsh Khalid Said.

According to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Iraq, during the ceremony, Director-General Xi extended the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs's congratulations for opening the Iraqi Consulate General in Guangzhou, highlighting that "2024 is a crucial year for comprehensively promoting the Chinese-style modernization."

"Under President Xi Jinping's wise leadership, China strives to promote high-quality development and build a shared future community for humanity."

The statement pointed out that "deep traditional friendship binds China and Iraq, and they have established a strategic partnership."

According to the statement, establishing the Consulate General is believed to "provide a new window for mutually beneficial cooperation and friendly exchanges between China and Iraq."