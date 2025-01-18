Iraq loses 6000 MW daily as Iran halts gas supply; Turkmen deal expected to help

Shafaq News/ Iraq continues to suffer from a significant power shortage, losing 6000 megawatts daily due to the halted supply of Iranian gas, Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil announced on Saturday. He also indicated that the upcoming gas deal with Turkmenistan is expected to reduce reliance on Iranian gas by 50%.

During a press conference in Karbala, Fadhil stated, "The Iranian gas pipeline to central provinces remains inactive, leading to a daily loss of 6000 megawatts. The limited supply via the southern pipeline feeds part of Baghdad and the Middle Euphrates power stations."

Fadhil highlighted the critical impact of any disruption in imported gas supplies on the power grid, stressing, "We are working on implementing the agreement with Turkmenistan to secure 50% of the gas previously imported from Iran."

Regarding domestic projects, Fadhil mentioned that the Ministry of Oil has ambitious plans to harness local gas resources. However, these projects will require three to five years to complete, necessitating interim gas imports.

He added, "We have initiated combined-cycle projects to produce 4000 megawatts without gas fuel."

In late November 2024, the Ministry of Electricity announced a 15-day halt in Iranian gas supplies for maintenance, resulting in a 5,500-megawatt loss in the national power grid.

Since the 1990s, Iraq has relied on a scheduled power outage system due to low power production levels, with citizens relying on private generators to cover the shortfall. Iraq imports electricity and gas from Iran to meet 33-40% of its needs. Still, it faces challenges in paying for these imports due to US sanctions, which allow Iran to receive funds only for non-sanctioned goods like food and medicine.

Baghdad is also focusing on electricity grid connections with neighboring countries to secure stable power supplies without relying on fuel, given the inconsistent Iranian gas supplies that recently resulted in a loss of over 4000 megawatts in Baghdad.

The United States pressures Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, to reduce its dependency on Iranian gas. In response, Iraq announced a preliminary agreement with Turkmenistan in August 2023 to import gas, aiming to meet part of its power plants' needs.