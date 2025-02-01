Iraq launches training program to boost women's role in security

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched the "Security Sector Training Program," aiming to empower women within security institutions and enhance their active role and participation across various tasks and ranks.

In his speech at the first Women's Security Conference held in Baghdad, Al-Sudani praised the efforts of women working in the security and military fields. He emphasized that "holding this conference reflects the government's commitment to supporting women in all sectors, including the security sector, which has witnessed over the past two years a remarkable presence of women in all formations and security agencies."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces reiterated his directives to security institutions to empower women, support their eligibility for promotions and advancements, and provide opportunities for them to assume leadership positions. He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Interior for establishing new departments that enhance women's participation in various security domains and for the presence of a group of female volunteers at the Police College supporting different security tasks.

Al-Sudani pointed to the Security Sector Reform Strategy for 2024–2032 developed by the government. The strategy aims to build the state and achieve security and stability to ensure the continuation of reconstruction efforts and developmental progress in Iraq. He stressed that this is a shared responsibility led by members of the security forces and agencies of both genders.

The Prime Minister also recalled the honorable stance of Iraqi women and their support for the security forces during the liberation battles against ISIS, highlighting how women encouraged their sons to volunteer in fighting terrorism and liberating the land, regardless of the sacrifices required.