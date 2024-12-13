Iraq hosts "unique” dental conference: A message of unity with Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Unified National Conference of Iraqi Dental Colleges (UNCIDC) began in Baghdad under the theme "Investing in Scientific Research and its Role in Economic Development."

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Raghd Al-Hashimi, Chairman of the Deans of Dental Medicine Colleges in Iraq and Dean of the College of Dentistry at the University of Baghdad, said, "From the heart of Baghdad, the cradle of civilizations, this conference conveys a scientific and humanitarian message of Arab solidarity, uniting Iraq with Gaza and Lebanon…to address current challenges and strengthen our shared resilience for a brighter future."

Dr. Al-Hashemi described the conference as a "unique opportunity" to foster communication among local and international researchers, featuring experts from countries including the UK, US, India, Iran, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Jordan, Syria, the UAE, and others, along with honorary guests from Lebanon and Palestine. He emphasized that “the conference aims to highlight the latest innovations in dental medicine and their local application to enhance education and research, helping build a robust academic community that meets global challenges.”

“The conference emphasizes the knowledge economy as a foundation for sustainable growth, highlighting the role of scientific research in improving healthcare, enhancing specialist skills, and boosting economic development to strengthen Iraq's regional and global position,” he added.

The Chairman of the Deans confirmed that hosting the conference in Iraq reflects “the country's commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and scientific research as drivers of economic and social progress.” It also highlights ongoing efforts to enhance dental education and leverage local resources to produce research that meets community needs.