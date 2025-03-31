Iraq enforces strict security measures for safe Eid celebrations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities implemented emergency security measures to ensure public safety during Eid al-Fitr, reinforcing security presence in streets and public areas.

Nawas Sabah, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Civil Defense Directorate, stated that amusement park operators must provide certified inspection reports, with authorities conducting regular maintenance checks. Additionally, guidance signs have been installed to mark emergency exits and ensure the safety of families and visitors.

The Civil Defense Directorate has also deployed specialized firefighting, rescue, and ambulance teams to amusement parks, public gardens, shopping centers, and crowded areas, including major intersections. “This measure is aimed at enhancing rapid response capabilities and preventing traffic congestion,” Sabah added.

Additionally, the Civil Defense Directorate issued safety guidelines, emphasizing the prohibition of fireworks, particularly by children and in residential areas, near hospitals, trees, and commercial markets.

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, visited the Joint Operations Command, on March 29, to oversee the implementation of security and service plans for Eid, accompanied by the mayor of Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Operations Command announced its security plan for Eid last Thursday, outlining ten key measures to maintain stability in the capital. Two emergency hotlines were also established for citizens to report threats and security concerns.

In the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdish government implemented strict security measures for Eid al-Fitr (March 29–April 5, 2025), placing security forces on high alert to protect lives and property. The plan includes heightened security at key sites, increased patrols in public spaces and markets, and deployed units in tourist areas.