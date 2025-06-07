Iraq elections: Al-Hakim cautions against “vote-buying”

Shafaq News/ National Wisdom Movement (al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim warned, on Saturday, against the use of “illicit political funds” in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Delivering the Eid al-Adha sermon in Baghdad, al-Hakim described the November 11 vote as a “historic opportunity” for Iraq’s democratic process and a milestone marking the endurance of the political system over the past 20 years.

He urged political blocs to reject corruption, power abuse, and vote-buying, proposing a “national honor charter” to prevent the misuse of public funds for electoral purposes. “Turning elections into a market where candidates and voters are bought is forbidden wealth and a betrayal of the nation.”

Al-Hakim also pushed for fair competition and broad voter turnout, emphasizing that future governments must emerge from free and transparent elections. Directing his message at young Iraqis, he encouraged them to vote, stay alert, and choose candidates committed to reform. “Don’t let anyone steal your voice or distort your choice.”

On the electricity crisis, al-Hakim called for a “state of strategic emergency,” criticizing the government’s repeated “failures” and demanding clarity on causes and accountability. He also urged officials to prioritize reforms in agriculture, water management, and renewable energy.

“Iraqis deserve a dignified life that begins with fixing electricity and moves toward technological progress,” he concluded.