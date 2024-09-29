Iraq eases enrollment for displaced Lebanese students amid Israeli aggression
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's
Minister of Education, Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri, directed the facilitation of
the admission process for displaced Lebanese students in Iraqi schools,
offering assistance and simplifying procedures for their enrollment.
An official document was addressed
to all general directorates of education in the governorates, except for the
Kurdistan Region, and signed by General Director Shakir Nima Abdul Aoun on
September 29.
According to the document, “The
Minister of Education has instructed the acceptance of students displaced from
brotherly Lebanon into Iraqi schools due to the recent events taking place
there.”
The General Directorate of
Evaluation and Examination has issued regulations and instructions to ensure
the proper acceptance of these students into educational institutions.
On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Interior to expedite travel
document issuance for Lebanese citizens seeking to enter Iraq.
Notably, the security situation in
Lebanon has recently deteriorated due to intensified hostile actions by Israel,
resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and civilians,
including women and children, as well as the displacement of nearly one million
citizens from southern areas due to ongoing Israeli strikes.
The situation worsened when Israel
launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs
on Friday, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along
with several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent
civilians.
Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad
reported that there have been 1,640 recorded deaths, including 104 children and
194 women, along with 8,408 injuries since the outbreak of hostilities between
Israel and Hezbollah nearly a year ago.