Iraq eases enrollment for displaced Lebanese students amid Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Minister of Education, Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri, directed the facilitation of the admission process for displaced Lebanese students in Iraqi schools, offering assistance and simplifying procedures for their enrollment.

An official document was addressed to all general directorates of education in the governorates, except for the Kurdistan Region, and signed by General Director Shakir Nima Abdul Aoun on September 29.

According to the document, “The Minister of Education has instructed the acceptance of students displaced from brotherly Lebanon into Iraqi schools due to the recent events taking place there.”

The General Directorate of Evaluation and Examination has issued regulations and instructions to ensure the proper acceptance of these students into educational institutions.

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Interior to expedite travel document issuance for Lebanese citizens seeking to enter Iraq.

Notably, the security situation in Lebanon has recently deteriorated due to intensified hostile actions by Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and civilians, including women and children, as well as the displacement of nearly one million citizens from southern areas due to ongoing Israeli strikes.

The situation worsened when Israel launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported that there have been 1,640 recorded deaths, including 104 children and 194 women, along with 8,408 injuries since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah nearly a year ago.