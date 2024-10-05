Basra welcomes over 20 displaced Lebanese families amid Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Maher Al-Amiri, the head of the Iraqi committee welcoming Lebanese families in Basra, announced that over 20 families have arrived in the governorate, with additional arrivals anticipated later in the evening.

Al-Amiri told Shafaq News, “Basra has welcomed 22 Lebanese families so far, most of whom have friends and children working here, so they have chosen to live with them, while the governorate has taken responsibility for providing housing for five families,” noting that another group of six Lebanese families is expected to arrive this evening.

“The committee has arranged six hotels in Sports City to accommodate the Lebanese families, while Basra residents have donated additional private hotels and houses in investment complexes for the displaced families due to the ongoing events.” He explained, "The governorate currently provides the Lebanese families with three meals daily."

Al-Amiri continued, "The committee is always in session, both in person and via phone," adding, "There are proposals to include families in food basket distributions, along with cooking utensils, laundry supplies, and other daily necessities, similar to what is provided to other families."

Last Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced the arrival of 686 Lebanese citizens, providing them with the necessary facilities. This action was taken under the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faeq Jabro. Ministry staff are actively assisting Lebanese families entering Iraq due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon via Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria.

Additionally, the Iraqi government issued directives to provide free entry visas to Lebanese citizens and simplify the process of entering Iraq.