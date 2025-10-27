Iraqi electoral body disqualifies five election candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualified five parliamentary candidates for various violations, including misconduct and forged academic documents.

Under Iraq’s Electoral Law No. 9 of 2020, the Commission may cancel candidacies for violating conduct standards or submitting falsified documents. It has already disqualified over 800 candidates ahead of the November 11 elections.

The IHEC's Board of Commissioners fined 14 other candidates about $1,500 each for breaching campaign regulations.

The upcoming elections will determine 329 members of the Council of Representatives under a new proportional representation system, reinstated after the 2021 single non-transferable vote model.

Out of Iraq’s population of nearly 46 million, about 30 million are eligible to vote. Yet IHEC data shows that only around 21.4 million are registered and hold valid voting cards.