Iraq denies arrest of 320 officers in Kirkuk: Legal action reserved against fact distorters

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied reports of the arrest of over 320 officers and personnel from security checkpoints in Kirkuk, including the director of checkpoints and posts, for unknown reasons.

In a statement, the ministry refuted social media reports linking the arrests to the population census that began on Wednesday, November 20.

"This issue is unrelated to the population census; it stems from organizational, administrative, and some investigative matters…We investigated 18 officers and personnel, detaining those involved in financial corruption at the checkpoints,” the ministry clarified.

The ministry further affirmed that "officers and personnel at Kirkuk's security checkpoints continue their duties as usual, following established procedures," and rejected any accusations, reserving “the right to take legal action against those attempting to distort the facts or interfere with the ministry’s legal and administrative work."