Iraq continues importing Iranian gas and electricity despite US sanctions

Shafaq News/ Iraq continues to import electricity and natural gas from Iran without interruption, despite US sanctions imposed on Tehran, a senior official revealed on Monday.

Dakhel Radi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Electricity Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that the government is currently seeking alternatives to Iranian gas by importing electricity from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jordan, and other countries.

He added that Iraq is also moving to import gas from Qatar, while foreign companies are entering the Iraqi market to help utilize associated gas for power generation.

In March, the US State Department announced that the Trump administration had officially ended waivers that previously allowed Iraq to purchase electricity from Iran.

Iraqi officials had earlier warned in a letter to the US government that halting gas imports from Iran could lead to the collapse of Iraq’s electricity network during the upcoming summer. He urged Washington to reconsider and extend the waivers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed late last month that Iraq’s power stations will be fully reliant on domestically sourced gas by the end of 2027.