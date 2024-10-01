Iraq condemns attack on UAE diplomatic mission in Sudan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday the attack that targeted the UAE ambassador's residence in Khartoum, Sudan.

In a statement, the ministry expressed its “strong rejection of any violation of international laws and norms,” emphasizing the necessity of “respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions and ensuring their full protection under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

On Sunday, the UAE reported that its diplomatic mission's headquarters in Khartoum was targeted by an aircraft it claimed belonged to the Sudanese army, causing significant damage to the building, which was described as a "brutal attack."

In response, the Sudanese army categorically denied the UAE's accusations, asserting that it does not target diplomatic missions or the premises of international organizations. The army stated, "The military does not use these locations as military bases or loot their contents. Such shameful and cowardly acts are carried out by the militia of the rebel Dagalo group [RSF group, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo,] supported by countries known to the world, and continue to occur in the sight and hearing of international nations and organizations."