Iraq condemns US Congressman’s proposal a “serious precedent,” demands diplomatic action

Shafaq News/ Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi denounced recent reports from American media about US Congressman Mike Waltz's proposed amendment to a law that includes a clause concerning Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President, Faiq Zidan. Al-Mandalawi labeled the proposal a “serious precedent.”

In an official statement issued today, Al-Mandalawi called on Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take diplomatic action, conveying Iraq's unanimous rejection of such “insulting interventions” purportedly driven by foreign influence through a US congressman.

Al-Mandalawi emphasized Iraq’s sovereignty and the mutual respect that underpins its relationships with other nations. He warned that the proposed US law, if passed, could significantly impact bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States.

The acting speaker reaffirmed the Parliament's full support for the judiciary and its president, asserting that any affront to their authority is unacceptable. He stressed the Council's commitment to monitoring these “illegitimate actions” and taking all necessary measures to oppose them.