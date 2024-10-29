Iraq condemns Israel's ban on UNRWA, citing “blatant disregard” for international norms

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi government condemned Israel's ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which operates in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Basim Al-Awadi, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government, affirmed that this ban “represents a serious escalation that exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and obstructs vital aid efforts in the occupied Palestinian Territories.”

Al-Awadi further emphasized that UNRWA, which has been operating in the humanitarian field in Palestine for over 75 years, is responsible for supporting and aiding a large refugee population, noting that this Israeli move “endangers the safety and lives of millions of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

“The occupying entity has used various forms of aggression against UNRWA, directly targeting its personnel and showing blatant disregard for international norms and agreements,” he added. “These actions reflect a deliberate plan to perpetuate atrocities of genocide and ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories."

In this context, the Iraqi government called on the international community to uphold its humanitarian responsibilities, urging each country to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law.

“Concrete and urgent measures must be taken to stop these grave humanitarian violations,” the government's spokesman confirmed.