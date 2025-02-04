Iraq captures three ISIS militants in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi intelligence forces have arrested three ISIS militants in Saladin province, the Iraqi Intelligence and Investigations Agency said on Tuesday.

“In a specialized operation aimed at eliminating the remnants of the ISIS terrorist organization, counterterrorism units apprehended three militants belonging to the so-called ‘Military Bureau’ of the group,” the agency said in a statement.

During interrogations, the suspects admitted to carrying out attacks against security forces and providing intelligence and logistical support to ISIS operatives.

“After their confessions were officially documented, they were referred to the relevant authorities to face justice,” the agency said.

Iraqi forces have intensified counterterrorism operations since the start of 2024, targeting ISIS remnants in Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar provinces.

At its height in 2014, ISIS controlled vast territories in Iraq and Syria, including Mosul and Raqqa. By December 2017, it had lost 95% of its territory in Iraq, and in March 2019, it was declared territorially defeated in Syria. However, its sleeper cells continue to launch attacks against the Syrian army and US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.