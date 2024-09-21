Iraqi Intelligence Agency arrests 9 ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency (FIIA) in Saladin governorate announced the arrest of several terrorists affiliated with ISIS.

Through separate operations, high-level planning, and field monitoring, the FIIA's counter-terrorism teams in Saladin successfully arrested nine suspects wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, based on proper judicial arrest warrants.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts by Iraqi forces to root out ISIS remnants.

“During the investigation, they confessed to their affiliation with the terrorist group ISIS and their involvement in multiple terrorist attacks in Saladin and its outskirts,” the FIIA stated, adding that they have been referred to the “competent judicial authorities to face justice.”

Anti-Terrorism Law

Article 4 of Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law encompasses two key provisions. The first one prescribes the death penalty for individuals directly involved as primary perpetrators or accomplices in acts of terrorism. This includes those who incite, plan, finance or facilitate the commission of such crimes, holding them legally accountable as primary offenders.

The second provision mandates life imprisonment for individuals who, with intent, conceal any criminal activity or provide shelter to a person involved in terrorism.

Lingering Threat

Despite ISIS's defeat in 2017, terrorism remains a significant threat in Iraq, utilizing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive squads that navigate remote, rugged terrain. The security situation in several liberated governorates—particularly Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh—continues to be precarious. This instability has allowed remnants of ISIS to attempt to revive their violent activities through tactics like "lone wolf" attacks. While military officials assert that ISIS can no longer conduct large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are still exploiting security gaps, aiming to regain a foothold.