Iraq blocs shut down talk of power-sharing shift, Al-Azm senior says

Iraq’s political blocs are not considering any changes to the distribution of the country’s three top presidencies, senior Al-Azm Alliance member Issa al-Sayer noted on Tuesday, insisting that recent speculation has no grounding in ongoing negotiations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Sayer said claims about trading the speakership — traditionally held by Sunni Arabs — for the presidency, which goes to the Kurds under long-standing political agreements, reflect “individual wishes” rather than actual proposals.

Earlier on Sunday, Sunni parties and alliances announced the formation of the National Political Council, which is intended to serve as a unified platform for coordinating positions and decisions throughout the sixth parliamentary term.

Al-Sayer said the council will play a key role in determining candidates for posts allocated to the Sunni component, helping prioritize collective interests over personal ambitions. He expressed hope that the council’s work will continue beyond the formation of the new government and the selection of Iraq’s three presidencies.

A source in the Parliament Speaker’s office told Shafaq News that the speakership will remain with the Taqaddum party led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, but will be filled by a new figure. The source added that political forces have reached an initial understanding to nominate new individuals for all three top positions to match the needs of the current regional environment and its ongoing conflicts.

In Al-Anbar, a local government source reported internal competition over the distribution of posts in the province. He said plans are underway to reshuffle positions based on the election results, which could bring major changes to the provincial administration and other offices in Ramadi. The source added that Taqaddum’s strong electoral showing has prompted efforts to restructure the governorate’s leadership to reflect the party’s weight, leading to quiet tensions with political partners.

