Iraq blocks IMDb for promoting "offensive” content, including pornographic films

Shafaq News/ Iraq blocked the IMDb website due to "inappropriate and immoral" content, the Director General of Al-Salam Company, a Ministry of Communications subsidiary, said on Tuesday.

IMDb is the largest online database, featuring information on films, TV shows, podcasts, videos, and video games. It is also used by critics to evaluate and rate cinematic and television works.

Speaking with Shafaq News Agency, Nabil Abdul-Baki, the company's director explained that IMDb was blocked due to content deemed “offensive” to Iraq's traditions and values.

“Blocking decision was not random, as some have claimed, but based on continuous monitoring,” he added. “The site was blocked for promoting degrading content, including pornographic films and immoral pages.