Iraq begins UNAMI handover with Mosul facility transfer

Shafaq News/ Iraq has taken control of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) building in Mosul, initiating the mission’s phased withdrawal by the end of 2025.

Government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi said the transfer was part of a bilateral agreement with the UN, with additional facilities to follow.

He commended the mission’s role in Iraq’s post-conflict recovery and reaffirmed Baghdad’s intent to maintain cooperation with UN development and humanitarian agencies.

The step follows a UN Security Council decision endorsing Iraq’s request to conclude the mission’s mandate this year.