Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Friday praised the agreement to incorporate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led military force in northeastern Syria, into Syria’s state institutions.

The ministry welcomed the positive outcome of talks between SDF leaders and the Syrian government, including a decision to absorb the SDF into the country’s armed forces.

“The agreement and other related measures are an important development toward reinforcing Syria’s stability and sovereignty,” the ministry noted, adding that the steps could contribute to broader participation in governance and support the Syrian people’s aspirations for security, peace and stability.

Iraq also reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty and stability.

The ministry stressed that Syrian state institutions should serve as a common framework for all components of the Syrian population.

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced on August 25 that the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had been dissolved, bringing their military and civilian institutions under Syrian state authority. SDF fighters were also integrated into Syrian army brigades, and the force would no longer “operate independently.”

Read more: Kurdish leaders join Damascus governance after SDF, AANES integration