Iraq arrests teenager for writing ISIS slogan on school wall

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a teenager on Monday for writing an Islamic State (ISIS) slogan on a school wall in Diyala, southeast of Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the teenager, born in 2008, admitted to being influenced by social media. "Terrorist organizations exploit gaps in the digital space to promote their ideologies, which can mislead young people who lack awareness, often without their families realizing it," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that cooperation between families, schools, and security forces “is essential to thwart such desperate attempts."