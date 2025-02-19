Iraq arrests ISIS members, destroys hideouts in Kirkuk and Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq arrested several ISIS members and destroyed their hideouts in separate operations in the Kirkuk and Diyala provinces.

A security source told Shafaq News that the Counter-Terrorism Service conducted a military operation in the Hamrin Mountains near the Ajeel and Alas fields, destroying ISIS hideouts. "The operation was based on intelligence about the terrorist group's sites on the outskirts of the oil fields in Saladin.”

In Diyala, the Police Tactical Unit, in collaboration with the Intelligence Falcons Cell, arrested multiple ISIS members and destroyed one of their hideouts in an agricultural area within the Al-Hadid District, according to the Police Command.

Last week, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) killed seven ISIS militants in a cave north of Rawa, in the Jazira Operations sector. In Kirkuk, two fighters were killed, one arrested, and the remains of 20 others, including senior commanders, who were killed in Iraqi airstrikes, were buried in pre-prepared graves. Additionally, two more members were killed in Saladin.

Iraqi warplanes, in recent months, have conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS remnants in the so-called Triangle of Death among the provinces of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, resulting in the deaths of over 150 ISIS militants, including leaders, and the dismantling of several of the group’s sleeper cells.