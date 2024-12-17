Iraq approves biometric registration for Kurdistan employees, implements measures for foreign workers

Shafaq News/ The Federal Council of Ministers approved, on Tuesday, the adoption of biometric registration results (UPN) as official employee numbers for government institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement by the Iraqi PM’s media office, the decision follows a model adopted by the Information Technology Department at the Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority in the Federal Ministry of Planning.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government deducting 1% of the employee's nominal salary upon biometric registration or promotion (one-time deduction) and transferring it to the Federal Ministry of Planning,” the statement added.

The PM’s media office further pointed out that the Iraqi government had approved policies on managing foreign workers, directing the Ministry of Labor to verify qualifications and assess the need for foreign labor based on regional economic requirements. The National Investment Commission and provincial authorities will hire accredited engineering offices to supervise investment projects.

“In support of the Iraqi Air Force's capabilities, the Council of Ministers approved the Ministry of Defense's contract for constructing a model airbase in Qayyarah,” the statement proceeded.

The government also approved measures to support engineers and strengthen private-sector engineering offices. These include requiring government contracts with private companies to follow the Engineers Syndicate's contract model and ensuring engineering stamp fees are properly transferred to the Engineers Pension Fund.