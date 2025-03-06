Iraq approves activation of pollution sensors in hydrological stations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani approved the activation of pollution sensors at hydrological stations across the country, the Ministry of Transport announced.

Highlighting the public health risks posed by pollution, the ministry emphasized that real-time monitoring of air, water, and soil quality will enable early warnings when pollution levels exceed permissible limits to protect vulnerable groups, particularly individuals with respiratory conditions.

Beyond its environmental and public health benefits, the initiative will also “support scientific research.” The Climate and Scientific Research Center noted that the sensors will help identify and track pollution sources, whether industrial or natural, allowing authorities to implement targeted mitigation strategies.

Additionally, data collected from the sensors will aid academic research, providing university students and scientific institutions with accurate information to study pollution trends and their long-term effects.