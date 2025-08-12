Iraq, Syria explore rebuilding decades-old oil pipeline

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

On Tuesday, Syrian and Iraqi Energy Ministers met in Baghdad to discuss ways of strengthening their cooperation, focusing on restoring the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline connecting the two countries.

A statement from Syria’s Energy Ministry confirmed that Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir and his deputy for oil affairs, Ghiyath Diab, met Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani to discuss setting up joint technical committees tasked with coordinating and implementing the planned projects.

The talks come amid ongoing debate over the feasibility of restoring the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, which was built in 1952. The 800-kilometer line was designed to carry 300,000 barrels per day but has been out of service for decades.

Between 2003 and 2010, Iraq regularly supplied crude oil to Syria through this pipeline, with volumes reaching approximately 70,000 barrels per day at peak operation. However, the flow ceased amid escalating regional instability and infrastructure damage.

Speaking to Shafaq News, oil expert Hamza al-Jawahiri noted that the existing pipeline is no longer suitable for crude transport, stressing that full rehabilitation is not practical.

Ruling building a completely new pipeline as the most viable option, he estimated that the cost could exceed $10 billion, fully financed by Baghdad along with operational fees, transport charges, and risk costs. Under this plan, ownership would transfer to Syria after the contract period concludes.