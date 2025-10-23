Iraq, Switzerland deepen ties on migration and water management

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein noted that Iraq has reached a series of understandings with the European Union and other countries to manage migration more effectively.

The discussion on migration came amid rising youth unemployment and political instability in Iraq, which have driven growing numbers of young Iraqis to seek irregular routes to Europe as legal pathways narrow.

Read more: The shifting sands of hope: Iraqi migrants find new paths

Talks also focused on enhancing cooperation in political and economic fields, particularly in water management. Hussein highlighted Switzerland’s expertise in this area and Iraq’s interest in drawing on Swiss experience to improve sustainable resource management.

For his part, Cassis confirmed that visas will now be issued directly through the Swiss embassy in Baghdad without passing through Jordan and pointed out that trade between the two countries has increased by 9% compared to last year.