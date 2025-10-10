Iraq, Sweden sign security pact to fight cross-border crime

Shafaq News – Stockholm

Iraq and Sweden signed a comprehensive security memorandum of understanding on Friday aimed at strengthening cooperation in law enforcement and the fight against transnational organized crime.

The agreement was signed in Stockholm by Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari and Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, as part of al-Shammari’s official visit to Sweden, according to a statement from Iraq’s Interior Ministry.

Talks focused on countering drug trafficking, financial crimes, money laundering, and arms smuggling, as well as boosting collaboration in cybersecurity, training, and intelligence exchange.

Al-Shammari also urged Swedish officials to reopen Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, describing it as a crucial step toward restoring full diplomatic and security coordination between the two countries.

For his part, Strommer praised Iraq’s counterterrorism and anti-crime efforts, reaffirming Sweden’s commitment to supporting Baghdad through joint training, expertise exchange, and best security practices.

Iraq ranked 89th worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 Crime Index, a global database tracking living standards and safety across 148 countries.